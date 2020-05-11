The U.S. based industrial equipment manufacturer displayed the new models of its Robuschi range of blower technologies at International Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Refuse and Recycling (IFAT) in May 2018. The firm’s flagship Robox Energy IMPACT 4.0 screw blower comes with an integral cooling system and has a plug & play design allowing safe operation and fast installation. The product is being cited as one of its kind across helical screw blowers industry as it has been equipped with a magnet motor fitted straight on to the conductor shaft which enables it to prevent any potential loss of power from the belt drive.

The size of the Helical Screw Blowers Market was accrued at USD 785 million in 2017 and is presumed to accumulate over USD 1.15 billion by the year 2024. According to research, the Helical Screw Blowers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the period of 2018-2024.

The helical screw blowers market giant further revealed the re-designed version of its Robox Lobe blower improves air circulation owing to its high-performance cooling fan and discharge silencers. Moreover, the new blower comes with an acoustic hood that addresses the noise levels as well – a feature that traditional blowers lack. The instance of Gardner Denver aptly demonstrates the intelligent technology solutions being developed by helical screw blowers market players to aid the wastewater treatment equipment industry in optimizing and lowering the environmental impact of their operations.

Powered by a phenomenal end use spectrum, helical screw blowers market share has witnessed a significant uptick in the recent years. These blowers are being increasingly preferred over their conventional counterparts given the fact that they provide better serviceability, reduced energy consumption, and are highly cost-efficient. Moreover, it has been observed that the foremost firms partaking in helical screw blowers industry have been making persistent efforts, of late, to unveil upgraded and advanced products that would fulfill the current requirements accruing from diverse business verticals. The recent launch of Gardner Denver’s Robox Energy IMPACT 4.0 screw blower is an excellent instance of the extensive product revamp strategies being undertaken by prominent companies.

Increasing demand for high-efficiency screw blowers from food processing sector Positive outlook from the cement industry in Asia Pacific

Gardner Denver, Inc., Atlas Copco, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, Performance System III, Inc., Universal Blower Pac, Swam Pneumatics Private Limited, Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co. Ltd., Chandler Equipment, Zhengzhou Qugong Machinery Equipment

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Steel Plants Cement Power Food & Pharmaceuticals

