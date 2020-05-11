The ‘Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery market’ study collated by researchers at Market Study Report, LLC, is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

The global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery market is anticipated to reach USD 34.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market revenue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region is expected to drive the growth of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries in this region. The growing use of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries in renewable energy storage systems also accelerates the adoption. The increasing demand for consumer electronics from countries such as China, Japan, and India, along with stringent government regulations boost the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market growth.

The rising demand of Lithium Iron Phosphate battery from the automotive sector primarily drives the growth of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market. The demand for battery electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years resulting in increasing adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. The exponential growth in the prices of gasoline and diesel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves, along with increasing environmental concerns has encouraged consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles. Technological advancements, rising adoption of smart devices, stringent government mandates, and increasing applications are factors expected to further increase the demand of lithium iron phosphate batteries during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc., A123 Systems, LLC., Formosa Energy & Material Technology, and Bharat Power Solutions. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

