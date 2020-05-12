What is Electric Motor?

An electric motor is a machine that converts electrical energy to mechanical energy. These are broadly used in industrial fans, pumps, disk drives, domestic appliances, electric cars, compressors, machine tools, HVAC applications, power tools, as well as automated robots among others. These motors are gaining adoption over standard motors owing to several factors including longer operating life, low maintenance, low power consumption, and a high tolerance for voltage fluctuations.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Electric Motor market globally. This report on ‘Electric Motor market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Electric Motor market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Electric Motor market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Electric Motor market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The rising fuel prices across the globe have created a need to shift to non-conventional sources of fuel. Also, several governments are taking initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint. As a result of this, the production of electric vehicles is witnessing a high demand. Also, governments of certain countries such as China and the US, are supporting the adoption of electric vehicles by offering subsidies and favorable policies. Since electric motors have a major application in electric vehicles, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the electronic motor market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key Electric Motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Electric Motor Market companies in the world

ABB Ltd.

2. AMETEK, Inc.

3. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

4. General Electric

5. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

6. Nidec Corporation

7. Regal Beloit Corporation

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba Corp

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electric Motor industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

