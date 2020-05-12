P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Electric Vehicles and Robotics in Mining Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global electric vehicles and robotics in mining market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The mining industry has always been labour-intensive industry. However, with dynamic technological environment and government push toward workforce safety as well as hurdle associated with finding skilled labourers, the industry is witnessing an automation trend. Autonomy is a major trend in the mining industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the global electric vehicles and robotics in mining market during the forecast period. China is biggest producer of coal with the production of approximately 47% of total global output. India, Australia, and Indonesia are other prominent countries with high coal production in the region. However, the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The electric vehicles and robotics in mining market is consolidated market, with few key players holding majority share. Some of the major players operating in the market are Caterpillar Inc., Clearpath Robotics, Nabors Industries, Sandvik AB, ABB Group, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Komatsu Limited, Atlas Copco, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, RPMGlobal, and Trimble.

Based on Product Type

Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks

Autonomous Drilling Rigs

Underground Load Haul Dump (LHD) Loaders

Tunnelling Equipment

Based on Application