P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Europe Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The Europe ADAS market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). ADAS is a combination of sensors that aid and improve safety of drivers and passengers on the road. It collects data from the road and driver behaviour and enhances the human–machine interface through audio and visual alerts. Europe accounted for considerable share in the global market in 2019.

The Europe ADAS market on the basis of sensor is categorized into ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, radar sensor, image sensor, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor, and laser sensor. The radar sensor category is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, with technological advancements in the automotive industry and government regulations for vehicle safety, the market in the LiDAR sensor category is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The strict government regulations for the vehicle safety drive the growth of the Europe ADAS market. For instance, in November 2019, European Union (EU) mandated that all motor vehicles (including all passenger and commercial vehicles) by mid-2022 are required to be equipped with DMS, including driver drowsiness and attention warning systems as well as advanced driver distraction warning systems. Hereby, these initiatives and regulations are driving the growth of the market.

Based on Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy commercial Vehicles

Based on Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensor

Laser Sensor

Based on System

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Drowsiness Monitoring System (DMS)

Parking Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACCS)

Blind Spot Detection System (BSDS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFLS)

Based on Offerings

Hardware

Software

This study covers