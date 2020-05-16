LOS ANGELES, United States: The comprehensive research and analysis report comes out as an incredible and a must-have resource for global Buna-N Rubber industry players to gain a competitive edge over their opponents. It includes reliable and verified industry size, CAGR, production, consumption, and sales forecasts for the global Buna-N Rubber industry. It also provides industry revenue and volume estimates for years up to 2026. Readers of the report can easily become aware of ongoing and future trends, key opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers of the global Buna-N Rubber industry.

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the global Buna-N Rubber industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Buna-N Rubber industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Buna-N Rubber industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Buna-N Rubber Market Research Report: Lanxess, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A, Zeon Corporation, Sibur Holding, Omnova Solutions Inc

Global Buna-N Rubber Market by Type: Hoses, Cables, Molded Seals, Gloves, Others

Global Buna-N Rubber Market by Application: Oil & Gas, Automotive, Medical, Mining, Construction, Others

The segmentation study provided in the report enables players to take informed decisions when operating in particular segments of the global Buna-N Rubber industry. It also allows players to plan effective strategies to increase the chances of maximizing their growth in leading segments of the global Buna-N Rubber industry.

In the regional analysis section, the report offers in-depth analysis of top geographies and their drivers along with accurate forecasts for their growth rate, industry size, and other factors. The report also includes recommendations and suggestions for players to ensure long-term growth in the global Buna-N Rubber industry.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Buna-N Rubber market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Buna-N Rubber market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Buna-N Rubber market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Buna-N Rubber market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Buna-N Rubber market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Buna-N Rubber market?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Buna-N Rubber Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Buna-N Rubber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hoses

1.4.3 Cables

1.4.4 Molded Seals

1.4.5 Gloves

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Mining

1.5.6 Construction

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Buna-N Rubber Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Buna-N Rubber Industry

1.6.1.1 Buna-N Rubber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Buna-N Rubber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Buna-N Rubber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Buna-N Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Buna-N Rubber Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Buna-N Rubber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Buna-N Rubber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Buna-N Rubber Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Buna-N Rubber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Buna-N Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Buna-N Rubber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Buna-N Rubber Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Buna-N Rubber Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Buna-N Rubber Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Buna-N Rubber by Country

6.1.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber by Country

7.1.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lanxess

11.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

11.2 Sinopec

11.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sinopec Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development

11.3 Kumho Petrochemical

11.3.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kumho Petrochemical Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.3.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

11.4 TSRC Corporation

11.4.1 TSRC Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 TSRC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 TSRC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 TSRC Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.4.5 TSRC Corporation Recent Development

11.5 JSR Corporation

11.5.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 JSR Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 JSR Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 JSR Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.5.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

11.6 LG Chem

11.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG Chem Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

11.7 Versalis S.P.A

11.7.1 Versalis S.P.A Corporation Information

11.7.2 Versalis S.P.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Versalis S.P.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Versalis S.P.A Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.7.5 Versalis S.P.A Recent Development

11.8 Zeon Corporation

11.8.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zeon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Zeon Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Zeon Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.8.5 Zeon Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Sibur Holding

11.9.1 Sibur Holding Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sibur Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Sibur Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sibur Holding Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.9.5 Sibur Holding Recent Development

11.10 Omnova Solutions Inc

11.10.1 Omnova Solutions Inc Corporation Information

11.10.2 Omnova Solutions Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Omnova Solutions Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Omnova Solutions Inc Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

11.10.5 Omnova Solutions Inc Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Buna-N Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Buna-N Rubber Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Buna-N Rubber Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

