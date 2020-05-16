Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026| Schlumberger, BASF, Halliburton, Nouryon, Newpark Resources Inc, Kemira OYJ, Clariant, Solvay, Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals

LOS ANGELES, United States: The comprehensive research and analysis report comes out as an incredible and a must-have resource for global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry players to gain a competitive edge over their opponents. It includes reliable and verified industry size, CAGR, production, consumption, and sales forecasts for the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry. It also provides industry revenue and volume estimates for years up to 2026. Readers of the report can easily become aware of ongoing and future trends, key opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry.

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Research Report: Schlumberger, BASF, Halliburton, Nouryon, Newpark Resources Inc, Kemira OYJ, Clariant, Solvay, Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals, Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd, Dow Chemical, Omnova Solutions, Aubin Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Innospec, Ashland, Universal Driling Fluids, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd., Elkem Asa, Alwintec (Alwaad International Company), Unikem, Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services), Ineos

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market by Type: Synthetically Modified Natural Additives, Synthetic Additives, Natural Additives

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market by Application: Drilling Fluid, Cement Slurry

The segmentation study provided in the report enables players to take informed decisions when operating in particular segments of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry. It also allows players to plan effective strategies to increase the chances of maximizing their growth in leading segments of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry.

In the regional analysis section, the report offers in-depth analysis of top geographies and their drivers along with accurate forecasts for their growth rate, industry size, and other factors. The report also includes recommendations and suggestions for players to ensure long-term growth in the global Filtrate-reducing Additives industry.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Filtrate-reducing Additives market?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Filtrate-reducing Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetically Modified Natural Additives

1.4.3 Synthetic Additives

1.4.4 Natural Additives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Drilling Fluid

1.5.3 Cement Slurry

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Filtrate-reducing Additives Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Filtrate-reducing Additives Industry

1.6.1.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Filtrate-reducing Additives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Filtrate-reducing Additives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Filtrate-reducing Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Filtrate-reducing Additives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Filtrate-reducing Additives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives by Country

6.1.1 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Filtrate-reducing Additives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger

11.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

11.1.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Schlumberger Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Recent Development

11.3 Halliburton

11.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

11.3.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Halliburton Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.4 Nouryon

11.4.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nouryon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Nouryon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nouryon Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.4.5 Nouryon Recent Development

11.5 Newpark Resources Inc

11.5.1 Newpark Resources Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Newpark Resources Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Newpark Resources Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Newpark Resources Inc Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.5.5 Newpark Resources Inc Recent Development

11.6 Kemira OYJ

11.6.1 Kemira OYJ Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kemira OYJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Kemira OYJ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kemira OYJ Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.6.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Development

11.7 Clariant

11.7.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.7.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Clariant Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.7.5 Clariant Recent Development

11.8 Solvay

11.8.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.8.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Solvay Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.8.5 Solvay Recent Development

11.9 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals

11.9.1 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Corporation Information

11.9.2 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.9.5 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Recent Development

11.10 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd

11.10.1 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd Filtrate-reducing Additives Products Offered

11.10.5 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

11.12 Omnova Solutions

11.12.1 Omnova Solutions Corporation Information

11.12.2 Omnova Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Omnova Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Omnova Solutions Products Offered

11.12.5 Omnova Solutions Recent Development

11.13 Aubin Group

11.13.1 Aubin Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Aubin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Aubin Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Aubin Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Aubin Group Recent Development

11.14 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

11.14.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.14.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Products Offered

11.14.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Development

11.15 Innospec

11.15.1 Innospec Corporation Information

11.15.2 Innospec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Innospec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Innospec Products Offered

11.15.5 Innospec Recent Development

11.16 Ashland

11.16.1 Ashland Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ashland Products Offered

11.16.5 Ashland Recent Development

11.17 Universal Driling Fluids

11.17.1 Universal Driling Fluids Corporation Information

11.17.2 Universal Driling Fluids Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Universal Driling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Universal Driling Fluids Products Offered

11.17.5 Universal Driling Fluids Recent Development

11.18 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America

11.18.1 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Corporation Information

11.18.2 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Products Offered

11.18.5 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Recent Development

11.19 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd.

11.19.1 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.19.2 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.19.5 Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.20 Elkem Asa

11.20.1 Elkem Asa Corporation Information

11.20.2 Elkem Asa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Elkem Asa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Elkem Asa Products Offered

11.20.5 Elkem Asa Recent Development

11.21 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company)

11.21.1 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company) Products Offered

11.21.5 Alwintec (Alwaad International Company) Recent Development

11.22 Unikem

11.22.1 Unikem Corporation Information

11.22.2 Unikem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Unikem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Unikem Products Offered

11.22.5 Unikem Recent Development

11.23 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services)

11.23.1 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services) Corporation Information

11.23.2 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services) Products Offered

11.23.5 Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services) Recent Development

11.24 Ineos

11.24.1 Ineos Corporation Information

11.24.2 Ineos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Ineos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Ineos Products Offered

11.24.5 Ineos Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Filtrate-reducing Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Filtrate-reducing Additives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

