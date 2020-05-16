This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Energy Cloud market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Energy Cloud market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.),Brillio (U.S.) , DLT Solutions (USA), Kamatera (US), Salesforce Cloud, Salesforce Cloud (USA) , Verizon Cloud (US) and others. and others

Global Energy Cloud Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 50.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Energy Cloud market will touch new heights in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The CAGR levels and revenue for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Energy Cloud market between 2020 and 2027 are provided. The report provides market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, as well as data on recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by key players and brands.

Prominent Market Players: Energy Cloud Market Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India),

“Product definition” Energy Cloud is the technology similar to that of cloud computing. It is defined as the access of networking energy systems using internet based access technologies. It is widely used for increasing efficiencies in solar, wind and energy systems across consumers. Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IBM announced that Polish startup RemoteMyApp adopt IBM Cloud for increasing global reach and scaling of its Vortex gaming platform.

In April 2019 HPE and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications.

Global Energy Cloud Market: Segment Analysis

Global Energy Cloud Market By Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Customer Relationship Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Workforce Management, Reporting & Analytics); Service Model (Software as A Service, Platform as A Service, Infrastructure as A Service); Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

