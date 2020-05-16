Global Polyethylene Wax Market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Global Polyethylene Wax Market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to Global Polyethylene Wax Market essential market segments, opportunities and Global Polyethylene Wax Market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, Global Polyethylene Wax Market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of Global Polyethylene Wax Market industry major manufacturers and Global Polyethylene Wax Market supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Global Polyethylene Wax Market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast Global Polyethylene Wax Market development.

Global polyethylene wax market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the polyethylene wax market are WIWAX, The International Group Inc., SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Clariant, BASF SE, MLA Group Of Industries, TRECORA RESOURCES, Euroceras Sp. z o.o., Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Synergy Additives, Kerax Limited, Micro Powders Inc., DEUREX AG, michelman inc., SQI Group, LION CHEMTECH CO.LTD., ceronas GmbH & Co.KG, ALTANA, Cosmic Petrochem Private Limited, Brenntag Pte. Ltd. and Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co. Ltd.

Global Polyethylene Wax Market research report gives thorough idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. It gives key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations. Qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly to offer an outstanding market research report for the niche. Global Polyethylene Wax Market business report potentially endows with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist to stay ahead of the competition.

Polyethylene wax which is formulated with the help of distillation process helps in enhancing the properties of the product and also in producing different grades of it. It provides low viscosity, excellent compatibility with other waxes, high melting and softening point and high hardness level, makes it a much better wax as compared to others. The major application of PE wax is in the plastic industry. Additionally, the wax is also used with other waxes and petroleum. The PE wax is accessible in different forms such as powder, granules, flakes, pastilles and others. Major factor driving the growth of this market is increased usage of polyethylene wax in packaging.

Segmentation: Global Polyethylene Wax Market

Global polyethylene wax market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, form, raw material, grade and production process.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerization type, modified type, thermally cracking type, others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, granules, flakes, pastilles, micronized waxes, aqueous wax emulsions.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented polypropylene, ethylene, low-density polyethylene.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into emulsifiable, non-emulsifiable.

On the basis of production process, the market is segmented into high-pressure polymerization, synthesis by the ziegler-natta method, thermal degradation process of polyethylene, oxidation of synthetic waxes, walter-reppe synthesis, metallocene process, others.

Product Launch:

In September 2019, Honeywell International Inc. started using UOP’s C3 Oleflex technology for producing 450,000 metric tons per year of polymer-grade propylene in a new petrochemicals complex in China. This technology will help the company to expand its business in China and to meet the requirement for propylene.

In March 2019, WIWAX launched a range of innovative micronized waxes depending on the low molecular weight. This launch will help to act in a very fast manner and provide earlier lubrication. It will also assist the company to increase their product portfolio and the customer base.

In June 2016, DEUREX AG led to the foundation of an alternative for the amide waxes namely Vegetable ABS Wax produced from the sugar cane and had a wide application area in ink printings, coatings, plastics, hot melts and synthetic rubbers & fibers.

Global Polyethylene Wax Market:

It can be defined as an odorless wax, whose characteristics are dependent on their production process and ingredients. This category of wax has an enhanced level of melting point which makes it ideal for use in a number of applications; this is one of the factors increasing the demand from various end-users. It is majorly utilized as a binding agent, shiner or a lubricant.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN POLYETHYLENE WAX MARKET Expansion and acquisition strategies adopted by major manufacturers

In December 2016, Brenntag Pte. Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of EPChem. With the completion of this acquisition Brenntag Pte. Ltd. enhanced their distribution capabilities for wax and wax additives in Asia-Pacific region.

In June 2016, TRECORA RESOURCES announced that they had initiated the production of specialty waxes and wax additives at the plant they acquired from BASF SE, situated in Texas, United States. With this step, the production capabilities of TRECORA have increased significantly resulting in enhanced revenue streams.

