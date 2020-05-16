Global Polypropylene market is a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Polypropylene market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Polypropylene market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Polypropylene Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 79.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 124.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in polypropylene market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, BASF SE, SABIC, Braskem, Sinopec, Borealis AG, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, Ineos, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Polypropylene Market By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Applications (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding), End- User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical, Electrical & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global polypropylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polypropylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Reposal launched their high impact copolymers (TPOs), support the automotive sector and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), offering them a new alternative supplier of high mechanical performance materials. They are designed so that they can provide automotive industry with low volatile organic compounds emissions (VOCs) and weight reduction for consumption savings.

In October 2018, Apium Additive Technologies announced the addition of polypropylene (PP) material to its additive manufacturing portfolio. This portfolio includes PEEK, carbon fibre reinforced PEEK, POM-C and PVDF materials. It is suitable for container of liquid as it has good chemical resistance and due to its high resistance to electricity made it suitable for electronic components.

Market Definition: Global Polypropylene Market

Polypropylene is formed by propene or propylene monomer and is very tough and rigid thermoplastic. It is heat resistant and has high chemical resistant. It is widely used in packaging and labelling as well. There are two types of polypropylene- homopolymer and copolymer. PP is one of the lightest polymer and has good resistance to aldehydes, esters, aliphatic hydrocarbons, ketones. They are also used in the manufacturing of carpets, rugs and mats.

Market Drivers:

Preference for polypropylene to metal and other traditional materials in various industries is driving the market.

Growth of End-Use Industries is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Availability of other substitutes is restraining the market growth.

Increasing environmental concern is restraining the growth

Drivers: Global Polypropylene Market

Increasing demand for electric vehicles

Growing preference and consumption of lightweight materials

Restraints:

Increasing plastics pollution worldwide

Presence of multiple substitutes

Opportunity:

Development of bioplastics

Challenge:

Susceptible to UV degradation

Market Trends:

Global polypropylene market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into homopolymers and copolymers. In 2019, copolymer is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer products, electrical & electronics and others. In 2019, packaging segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share because both the types of the polymers, copolymers and homopolymers are utilized majorly in the packaging of food products and various medical equipment.

