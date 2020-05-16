Global Manuka Honey Market 2020 COVID – 19 Analysis by Top Players | Comvita, Manuka Health, Arataki Honey, Watson & Son, Streamland, Pure Honey New Zealand

Global Manuka Honey Market Report –Industry Analysis, Market Size, Historical-Current-Future Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

The leading manufacturers in Manuka Honey market include: Comvita, Manuka Health, Arataki Honey, Watson & Son, Streamland, Pure Honey New Zealand, KirksBees Honey, Capilano, Nature’s Way

Global Manuka Honey Market Segment by Type : UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm), UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm), UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm), UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm), Others

Global Manuka Honey Market Segment by Application : Digestion & Inflammation Treatment, Wound-care & Skincare Products, Other Uses

Global Manuka Honey Market Segment by Geography & Countries :

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, etc.)

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, etc.)

o Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc.)

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America (Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, etc.)

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE)

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East Africa (Iran, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, etc.)