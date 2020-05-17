Mobile Medical Apps Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

Novel coronavirus cases continue to rise and is negatively impacting the global Mobile Medical Apps Market due to significant slowdown in spending during first half of 2020. A detailed outlook of Mobile Medical Apps Market with and COVID-19 impact on market is presented in the report. This report aims to assist our clients with valuable insights which are required to make important business decisions during and post COVID-19 period.

The market research report, from Fast.MR, studies the “Mobile Medical Apps Market” for the forecast period of 2018 to 2024 in terms of value. The Mobile Medical Apps Market research report will represent the analysis of all the segments, which will include the market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry.

The Mobile Medical Apps Market research report determines the market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends leading the current nature and future status of this market. Further, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Mobile Medical Apps Market. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Mobile Medical Apps Market.

The market for Mobile Medical Apps Market also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the market, along with accurate and complete information about the prominent key players in the market.

Competent insights covered in the report:

Detailed assessment of the Mobile Medical Apps Market and estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels

Market sizing and Y-o-Y growth rate projection of different segments and sub-segments of the market

Market dynamics including growth factors, challenges, industry trends and opportunities for upcoming and emerging players in the market

Discussing the strategies adopted by the key and prominent players in order to improve their sales and standing in the market

Providing comprehensive analysis of the market shares and market positions of the established players in the Mobile Medical Apps Market

Impact Analysis on COVID-19: Mobile Medical Apps Market

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on global Mobile Medical Apps Market in the upcoming years.

Mobile Medical Apps Market: Segment Information

The market for global Mobile Medical Apps Market is segmented by category, application and type. Further, the market for Mobile Medical Apps Market is sub-segmented as follows:

By Category:

– Health and Wellness Apps

– Care Management Apps

– Medication Management Apps

– Medical Monitoring Apps

– Women Health Apps

– Others

By Application:

– Neurological and Mental Health Apps

– Fitness Apps

– Medical Reference Apps

– Personal Health Record Apps

– Chronic Disease Management Apps

– Remote Monitoring Apps

– Reminder and Alert Apps

– Fertility Apps

– Pregnancy Apps

– Other Apps

By Type:

– Non-Medical Devices Apps

– In-Built Devices Medical Apps

– Connected Medical Devices Apps

Mobile Medical Apps Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global Mobile Medical Apps Market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the market is divided on the basis of countries into

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– United Kingdom

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Indonesia

– Taiwan

– Australia

– New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– North Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Mobile Medical Apps Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Mobile Medical Apps Market. Some of the key players profiled include: – Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, DarioHealth Corp., Cohero Health, Inc., Philips, iHealth Labs Inc., NuvoAir AB, AliveCor, Inc., Fitbit Inc., Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and other major & niche players

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

– 2018: Base Year

– 2019: Estimated Year

– 2019 to 2024: Forecast Period

