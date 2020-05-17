Aquafeed Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting production, supply chains, and demand of Aquafeed Market. In this report, we have revised our market data to indicate our best understanding of what is happening in Aquafeed Market. Get this report for in-depth understanding of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

According to a new report published by Fast.MR titled, “Aquafeed Market – By End User (Fish, Crustaceans, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Extruded, Pellet), By Ingredient (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Additives, Soybean, Corn, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024,” The global aquafeed market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Aquafeed Market: Segmentation Analysis

Aquafeed market is segmented by end user, form, ingredient and sales channel. Based on end user, the market is segmented into fish, crustaceans and others, out of which, fish segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024. The fish segment is further sub-segmented into salmon, trout, sturgeon, tilapia and others. Furthermore, it was followed by crustaceans segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By ingredient, the market is divided into fish meal, fish oil, additives, soybean, corn and others, out of which, soybean segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global aquafeed market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the fish meal segment is projected to attain a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period. Also, on the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, liquid, extruded and pellet.

Moreover, based on sales channel, the aquafeed market is further sub-segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. Among this segment, indirect sales segment has acquired lion market share and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR over the upcoming years.

Aquafeed Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the aquafeed market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Further, factor such as wide range consumption of fish products and rising aquaculture production are expected to drive the growth of Asia Pacific aquafeed market. Also, the North America market is driven on the back of increasing consumption of seafood products and is anticipated to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Aquafeed Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global aquafeed market, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Alltech, Aller Aqua A/S, Ridley Corporation Limited, Nutreco N.V., Avanti Feeds Limited, Nutriad, Biomar, Biomin Holding GmbH and other major & niche players. The global aquafeed market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe.

Impact Analysis on COVID-19:

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on global aquafeed market in the upcoming years.

Research Scope and Deliverables

-Overview & Executive Summary

-Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

-Market Size and Forecast Projections

-Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

-Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

-Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Key Questions Answered in the Global Aquafeed Industry Report

– What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024?

– Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

– What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

– Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

– What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

– What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

