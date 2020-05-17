Pediatric Drugs Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, “Pediatric Drugs Market – By Drug Type (Allergy and Respiratory Drugs, Anti-Infectives, Cancer Therapies, Cardiovascular Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hormone Drugs, And Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Buccal, Topical, Parenteral, And Other), By Application (Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, Pediatric Pharmacotherapy, and Pediatric Pharmacy), By End User (Hospital, Clinic, And Drugstore), By Age Group (Neonate (0– 30 Days), Infant (1 Month-2 Years), Young Child (2-6 Years), Child (6-12 Years), and Adolescent (12-18 Years)), & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pediatric Drugs Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

“Novel coronavirus cases continue to rise and is negatively impacting the global Pediatric Drugs Market I due to significant slowdown in spending during first half of 2020. A detailed outlook of Pediatric Drugs Market I with and COVID-19 impact on market is presented in the report. This report aims to assist our clients with valuable insights which are required to make important business decisions during and post COVID-19 period.”

Pediatric drugs are formulated to best suit a child’s age, size, physiologic condition, and treatment requirements. Furthermore, Pediatric drugs are different from adult drugs and only prescribed to children and infants for different diseases. Pediatric drugs are recommended in various conditions such as asthma, anorexia, congenital disabilities, cancer in children, growth deficiencies, juvenile diabetes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and others. The global pediatric drugs market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Pediatric drugs Market

Prevalence of Diseases in Children

There is always a strong prevalence of several common diseases in children such as chickenpox, Diarrhea, mumps, and others. These diseases are prevalent among children, and it requires medicinal help to fight such diseases. Some common infections among children such as Bronchiolitis, Croup, Common cold, Influenza, Strep throat & scarlet fever, ear infection, rashes and others are also on the rise. This regular occurrence of diseases among children is a significant factor that is anticipated to encourage the demand for pediatric drugs over the forecasted period. Apart from this, the mortality rate is also quite stronger among children aged 1-4 years and children aged 5-14 years. Congenital malformations, deformations, chromosomal abnormalities and cancer are some of the common reasons behind children deaths. For instance, the total number of infant deaths in the U.S. reached 22,335 in 2017.

Government Support & Encouragement for Children Health

Governments worldwide are funding and initiating various national programs to support the use of drugs to curb infant and child mortality rates. Apart from this, governments are also taking initiatives such as digital media advertisement, medical campaigns and others to increase awareness among people about child-related health issues. The rise in disposable income, along with recognition in people has augmented the growth of pediatric drugs across the globe, especially in developed countries.

Barriers – Pediatric drugs Market

Despite continuously increasing awareness about children health in developed countries, weak awareness, weak disposable income and insufficient government support in several developing in underdeveloped countries is a major challenge which is likely to hamper the growth of global pediatric drugs market.

Segmentation

By Application

– Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology

-Pediatric Pharmacotherapy

– Pediatric Pharmacy

By Age Group

– Neonate (0– 30 days)

– Infant (1 month-2 Years)

– Young Child (2-6 Years)

– Child (6-12 Years)

– Adolescent (12-18 Years)

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Buccal

– Topical

– Parenteral

– Other

By Drug Type

– Allergy and Respiratory Drugs

– Anti-Infectives

– Cancer Therapies

– Cardiovascular Drugs

– Central Nervous System Drugs

– Gastrointestinal Drugs

– Hormone Drugs

– Others

By End-User

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Drugstore

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Forest Laboratories

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Other Notable Player

Key Questions Answered in the Global Pediatric drugs Industry Report

• What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024?

• Which region would have a high demand for a product in the upcoming years?

• What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

• Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

• What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

• What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Our report covers current market status, opportunities available in the market, growth plans, and emerging trends in order to cater to the evolving needs of the customers. We help businesses around the globe with operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends which in-depth boost the company’s growth in the future. The reports prepared by us are customized according to the client’s needs. We inculcate high morale and ethics while preparing our healthcare industry report which helps in building long term relationships with our clients.

Contact Us:

Fast. MR

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com