Capnography Devices Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

Fast.MR lowers forecast for Capnography Devices Market, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 continues to drive down consumer spending and short-term business investments. The report in similar manner offers market analysis and new opportunities due to COVID-19 within Capnography Devices Market to help our clients to make critical business decisions.

Impact Analysis on COVID-19:

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on global Capnography Devices Market in the upcoming years.

The global capnography devices market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of capnography devices market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Capnometers

– – Handheld Capnometers

– – Multiparameter Capnometers

— Standalone Capnometers

– Capnography Accessories

By Technology

– Mainstream Capnographs

– Sidestream Capnographs

– Microstream Capnographs

By Application

– Emergency Medicine

– Pain Management

– Critical Care

– Procedural Sedation

– General Floor

– Others

By End-User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Medtronic Plc.

– Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Edan Instruments, Inc.

– Drgerwerk AG

– General Electric

– Maxtec, Inc.

– SLE Limited

– Hamilton Medical AG

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Key Questions Answered in the Global Capnography Devices Industry Report

– What is the overall market size in 2018?

– What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024?

– Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

– What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

– Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

– What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

– What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

