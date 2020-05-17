The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2018-nCoV) broke out in December 2018, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on the Vietnam & Philippines Candle Market

The market study on the Vietnam & Philippines Candle market published by Fast.MR demonstrates the important aspects that are projected to shape the growth of the Vietnam & Philippines Candle market in the upcoming years. The market for Vietnam & Philippines Candle is growing with a considerable grow rate and is considered to achieve notable revenue by the end of 2024. In addition to this, the research provides a strategic analysis of the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies.

The Vietnam & Philippines Candle study aims to provide comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including the growth factors of the market which helps the clients to understand the market in a better way, market barriers and challenges, industry trends and opportunities which can demonstrate the current and future status of the market. Along with this, the report is also focused on the analysis of Porter’s Five Forces which defines the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Vietnam & Philippines Candle market.

Impact Analysis on COVID-19:

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2018-nCoV) broke out in December 2018, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam & Philippines Candle Market in the upcoming years.

Segment Information

The market for Vietnam & Philippines Candle market is segmented By Candle Type, By Raw Material, By Price Range and By Distribution Channel.

Further, the market for Vietnam & Philippines Candle is sub-segmented as follows:

By Candle Type:

– Pilar Candle

– Taper Candle

– Votives

– Tea Lights

– Floaters

– Others

By Raw Material:

– Paraffin Wax

– Soy Wax

– Gel Wax

– Beeswax

– Palm Wax

– Others

By Price Range:

– Low Price

– Mid-Price

– High Price

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– Specialty or Gift Shops

– Home Decor Stores

– Others

Regional Representation

The market for Vietnam & Philippines Candle is segregated on the basis of regional basis into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The breakdown of the region into countries is covered in the study. The study also includes the estimations about market growth at the regional and country levels. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The research report on Vietnam & Philippines Candle market includes company profiling of major & niche stakeholders. This section offers a detailed strategic analysis of company profiling including in-depth analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue shares, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing & distribution strategies and recent development & news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion).

Some of the market players featured in the reports are…….

Creative Lights Viet Nam Corporation

Universal Candle Vietnam Corporation

Fleming International Vietnam Ltd.

Yankee Candle

Caro Candles Company Limited

Peony Home

Nguyen Quang Minh Candle

Vietnam International Victory Co. Ltd.

Other Major & Niche Players.

