Global Metal Foam Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.85 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 119.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in metal foam market are ERG Aerospace Corp., Admatis Ltd., Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hunan Ted New Material Company Ltd., Alantum Corporation, Pithore Aluminium, Cymat Technologies Ltd., American Elements, Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd, Nanoshel LLC, Metecno Spa, Hütte Klein-reichenbach GmbH, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Armacell.

Global Metal Foam Market By Type (Closed Cell Metal Foams, Open Cell Metal Foams, Stochastic Metal Foam)

Production Methodology (Blowing Agents, Gas Injection, Solid-Gas Eutectic, Powder Compact, Ingots containing Blowing Agent)

Application (Structural Application, Functional Application)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for high quality foams

Increasing demand of the metal foam from various end- user industries is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Difficulties in welding, bonding and soldering of metal foam

Lack of awareness about foaming process.

