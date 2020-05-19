Omega 3 Ingredient Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Asia Pacific omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow significantly, owing to increase in consumer spending, ageing population, and the demand across dietary supplements application. China and Japan omega 3 ingredients market led the regional growth of APAC, with China dominating the dietary supplement application and is forecast to record a highest CAGR at 6.1% over the period of 2015-2022.

Omega 3 ingredients market share is consolidated with top four players catering for 50% of the overall industry demand. Key player includes Omega Protein, DSM, Croda International, BioProcess Algae, ProNova Solutions, Lonza Group and Epax Omega-3 Concentrates.

Growing awareness regarding health benefits associated with consuming omega 3 enriched diets is driving omega 3 ingredients industry share. Moreover, omega 3 also plays a crucial role in overall health development of infants. The American Dietic Association has suggested minimum intake of 500 milligrams per day for health benefits.

Key players operating in EPA/DHA (Omega 3) ingredient market include DSM, BASF, Omega, Nordic Naturals and Croda. These manufacturers are engaged in strategic partnerships and joint ventures to offer a high-quality, diverse range of products. They are also focusing on obtaining fish oil from exotic fish species in order to create product diversity and to expand their product portfolios.

Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Pet & Animal Feed, Infant Formulas are the key applications driving the omega 3 ingredients industry share. Dietary supplements application was over 1 billion in 2014, owing to rise in consumption of sport nutrition products. Various dietary supplements products helping in controlling cardiovascular risks by providing vital nutrition will stimulate omega 3 ingredients market size. EPA/DHA ingredients industry share in dietary supplements application is projected to surpass 95 kilo tons in the coming five years. Omega 3 ingredients market in pharmaceutical application is anticipated to surpass USD 500 million in coming five years. EPA/DHA ingredients are beneficial in reducing LDL cholesterol levels which will generate heavy demand for omega 3 ingredients in pharmaceutical applications.

Based on source, omega 3 ingredients are majorly derived from Anchovy/Sardine, Cod Liver Oil, Salmon Oil, Algae Oil, High Concentrates, Medium Concentrates and Low Concentrates. Omega 3 ingredients derived from sardine will generate a heavy demand of over 60 kilo tons by 2022. High concentrates omega 3 ingredients market share is a major revenue pocket, owing to its high price and increased applications in functional food and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, algae oil source in omega 3 ingredients market is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of 8% over the period of 2015-2022.

Global omega 3 ingredients market is projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR in terms of volume over 2015-2022

North America omega 3 ingredients market, with growth imminent from U.S. is anticipated to exceed a demand of 50 kilo tons by 2022. Increasing interest towards maintaining a healthy diet and rising demand for dietary supplements should propel the omega 3 ingredients market regional outlook.

Europe, led by France and Germany omega 3 ingredient market, is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of 3.5% over 2015-2022. Europe functional food market covered over 28% of the overall share in 2014.

Current trends of high protein diets coupled with increasing preference for healthy food habits will surge the growth of omega 3 ingredients market. Growing popularity of omega 3 ingredients with its positive impact on cardiovascular health, coronary heath diseases & overall fitness is propelling omega 3 ingredients industry size., “Omega 3 ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the period of 2015-2022.”

Increasing occurrence of heart related problems and other health issues are fueling the demand for omega 3 ingredients across the food sector. The omega 3 ingredients market share is anticipated to surpass USD 3 billion by 2022.

