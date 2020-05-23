PVC Pipe Market Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027

The “Global PVC Pipe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of PVC pipe market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, application, and geography. The global PVC pipe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading PVC pipe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall PVC Pipe market globally. This report on ‘PVC Pipe market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

egeplast international GmbH

Finolex Industries Ltd.

IPEX Group of Companies

JM Eagle, Inc.

NAPCO

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika, a.s.

Tigre S/A

PVC pipes are used in conveying applications such as wastewater, chemical, heating fluid, gases, compressed gases, and others. These pipes are strong under pressure and do not rust when exposed to moisture. Also, these pipes are lightweight, flexible, and crush-resistant. PVC pipes are corrosion resistant, durable, and are readily replaced by some glue. These make them useful for plumbing jobs like water line and sewer lines. PVC pipes are also employed in agriculture for above the ground sprinkler system at low costs.

The PVC pipe market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as surging demands for pipes in irrigation sector as well as building and construction industry. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rising focus of governments on rural water management are other important factors contributing towards the growth of the PVC pipe market. However, substitutes such as HDPE and ABS pipes with enhanced properties are restricting the growth of the PVC pipe market. Also, toxicity associated with the PVC hinders the market growth. Nonetheless, increasing investments in developing nations and growing awareness towards clean water supplies in rural areas offer lucrative opportunities for the PVC pipe market and the major players involved during the forecast period.

The global PVC pipe market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC Pipes), plasticized PVC pipes, and unplasticized PVC pipes (uPVC Pipes). On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as irrigation, water supply, sewer & drain, plumbing, oil & gas, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the PVC Pipe market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the PVC Pipe market segments and regions.

