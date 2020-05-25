IOT Node And Gateway Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the IOT Node And Gateway Market. This IOT Node And Gateway market report highlights key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, this market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. The report has been prepared with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. With this IOT Node And Gateway report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

The research study on Global IOT Node And Gateway Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the IOT Node And Gateway Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the IOT Node And Gateway market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global IOT node and gateway market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to immense growth potential in the end use applications. There are various initiatives taken by government in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth.

The key players examine the IOT Node And Gateway market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, IOT Node And Gateway expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct IOT Node And Gateway strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of IOT Node And Gateway market are:

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.,

TE Connectivity,

Dell,

Samsara,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Estimote, Inc.,

Microchip Technology Inc.,

NXP Semiconductors,

Intel Corporation,

Notion Labs, Inc.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Helium Systems Inc.,

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

STMicroelectronics,

ADILINK Technology Limited,

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.,

EUROTECH, AAEON among others.

Market Definition: Global IOT Node And Gateway Market

A gateway is a networking hardware that allows data of one network to connect with other network. Various functions like protocol translation, device connectivity, security, data filtering and processing is done by IoT nodes and gateways. It has various end use applications in healthcare, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI and many others.

Segmentation: Global IOT Node And Gateway Market

IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Hardware

Processor Microcontroller Microprocessor Digital Signal Processor Application Processor Sensor Accelerometer Inertial Measurement Unit Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical Sensor Carbon Monoxide Sensor Motion and Position Sensor Camera Module



Connectivity IC Wired Ethernet Modbus Profinet Foundation Fieldbus Wireless Ant+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Low Energy ZigBee Wireless Fidelity Near-Field Communication Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Isa100 Wlan Memory Device On-Chip Memory Off-Chip Memory Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array



IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitor Smartwatches Smart Gasses Body Worn Cameras Sos Buttons Smart Locater Smart water Purifier Identity Authenticator Thermal bracelet Safe Driving Ingestible Pills

Healthcare Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Meter Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor Fall Detector Smart Pill Dispenser Gateways

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Drivers Assistance Partial Automation Conditional Automation High Automation Ultrasonic Sensors Cameras/Image Sensors Radar Infrared (IR) Detector Lidar In-Car Infotainment Traffic Management Vehicle Detection Sensor Pedestrian Presence Sensor Speed Sensor Thermal Camera Automated Incident Detection Camera Public Transport/Mass Transit E-Tolls/E-Highways

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smart Detectors

Industrial Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors Level Sensors Flow Sensors Chemical Sensors Humidity Sensors Motion and Position Sensors Image Sensors

Consumer Electronics Smart Lighting Smart TV Smart Washing Machine Smart Dryer Smart Refrigerator Smart Oven Smart Cooktop Smart Cooker Smart Deep Freezer Smart Dishwasher Smart Coffee maker Smart Kettle

Retail Intelligent Vending Machines Contactless Checkout Smart Mirror Smart Shopping Cart Digital Signage Smart Tags Wireless Beacon

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Mobile Point of Sale Interactive Kiosk

Oil and Gas Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors Level Sensors Flow Sensors Image Sensors Humidity Sensors Motion Sensors Chemical and Gas Sensors

Agriculture Climate Sensors Soil Moisture Sensors Level Sensors

Aerospace and Defense Smart Baggage Tags Smart Beacons Epassport Gates Drones

Education

Utilities

Government

Others

IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the IOT Node And Gateway Market:

In July 2019, OctoTech Inc. has announced the launch of latest RFICs to expand their product portfolio of RFICs which can be easily integrated with IoT, mesh network elements, sensor nodes and gateways which have propelled the demand. The launch had enabled to provide customers with the leading solutions.

In June 2019, Multi-Tech Systems Inc., had declared that their technological advanced product MultiConnect Conduit IP67 Base Station is been selected for its unique sushi sensor solution by Yokogawa Electric Corporation. This new technology will bring in more customers and will innovate the communication solutions for the remote access monitoring.

IOT Node And Gateway Market: Drivers

Development of internet connectivity, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the usage of wireless sensors and its network, which is boosting the market growth

Surging market of connected devices, is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing IP address space and better security solution through IPV6, is driving the market growth

Growing initiatives by governments and improvement in the infrastructural facilities in emerging economics, is fueling the market growth

IOT Node And Gateway Market : Restraints

High power consumption by wireless sensors terminals, is restricting the growth of the market

Requirement of wireless spectrum and licensed spectrum for IoT, is hindering the growth of the market

TOC of IOT Node And Gateway Market Report Includes: –

IOT Node And Gateway Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of IOT Node And Gateway

Analysis of IOT Node And Gateway Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

