Neurorehabilitation Devices Market 2019-30: How will the Disruptions Created by Covid19 Affect the market? With leading Players Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is estimated to be over US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at ~15% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Neurorehabilitation is a complex medical procedure, specially designed for patients suffering with the disorders of nervous system. Neurological rehabilitation can efficiently improve the overall well-being of the patient by reducing the associated symptoms and improving the functioning of the nervous system. While treating the patient, neurorehabilitation team comprises of numerous people including physical therapist, case manager, speech therapist, audiologist, internist, registered dietician, orthopedic surgeon, occupational therapist, recreational therapist, and more. These specialists are hired according to the neurological problem of the patient.

Major Key Players: Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics, MagVenture, Inc., Hocoma, Neuro Style, Neofect, and Tyromotion GmbH among others.

Neurorehabilitation devices Market Segmentation:

Neurorehabilitation devices Market by Usage:

Consumables & Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

By Test Type:

Neurorobotic Systems

Non-invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

Brain-computer Interface

By Application:

Brain Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Parkinson’s Disease

Cerebral Palsy

Brain Trauma Injury

Geographical Segmentation:

North America

Europe Centres

Asia –Pacific

Rest of world

By End User:

Hospitals/Clinics

Cognitive Care Centers

Research Institutes

Further, the report covers:

Conventional Neurorehabilitation devices Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

Market Potential Assessment

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

Investment Mapping

12+ Key Players Assessment

Forecast Till 2030

Neurorehabilitation aims to offer highest level of independence and function, while enhancing overall quality life, emotionally, socially, and physically.

