HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 60 pages on title ‘Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.),Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and important players such as Bulgartabac Holdings,BAT,JTI,Imperial International,PMI.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2463590-bulgaria-cigarettes-2019

Summary

Cigarettes in Bulgaria, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Bulgarian cigarette market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Since Bulgaria has joined the EU, the Bulgarian state-owned monopoly on cigarettes has collapsed as import restrictions have been lifted. Better market controls and the benefit of a pre-tax increase has lifted purchasing per capita rates from an all time low of 1,480 pieces in 2011 to 1,908 pieces in 2018. This comes on the back of the collapse of the duty-paid market in the mid 2000’s as the contraband market took over consumption.

As of 2018, the three leading multinational tobacco companies are, BAT PMI, JTI and Imperial Tobacco. The biggest domestic producer is International (Formerly Kings Tobacco)

Scope

– Better market controls have stifled the contraband market and have led to a rise in consumption in the duty paid cigarettes market of the last decade

– At an overall level, cigarette consumption of both duty-paid and contraband cigarettes as seen a decline due to a rise in health awareness

– BAT is the largest producer, following its acquisition of the formerly state-run Bulgartabac Holdings in 2017

– Smoking rates amongst Bulgarian adults have recently seen a decline, following the progressive increase of taxes in 2018

Reasons to buy

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

– The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

– This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes – prime intelligence for marketers.

– Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2463590

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Bulgartabac Holdings

BAT

JTI

Imperial

International

PMI

Get customization & check for discount @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2463590-bulgaria-cigarettes-2019

Detailed TOC of Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Market Research Report-

– Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Introduction and Market Overview

– Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Market, by Application

– Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Industry Chain Analysis

– Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

– Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Market

i) Global Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Sales

ii) Global Bulgaria Cigarettes, 2019 Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2463590-bulgaria-cigarettes-2019

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218