Pediatric Vaccine market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The Pediatric Vaccine report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Integrated approaches and latest technology have been employed for the best results while generating such market research report. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pediatric vaccine market are

Zydus Cadila,

VF Corporation.,

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.,

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.,

Sanofi,

Pfizer Inc.,

Panacea Biotec Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, X-Vax Technology announced that it has invested $56 million in Series A finance with the involvement of corporate and institutional investors, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Adjuvant Capital (a trust equity company backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as an affiliate dealer), Serum Institute of India, Alexandria Venture Investments and FF DSF VI (an equity scout from the Founders Fund). Revenue from the funding will be used to promote the X-VAX guide program, the herpes vaccine applicant, known as delta gD-for further growth and manufacturing, including a stage 1 clinical study.

In May 2019, AveXis, a company of Novartis, has announced innovative access programs for Zolgensma for the therapy of pediatric clients less than 2 years of age with bi-allelic SMA mutations in the preservation of the motor nerve cell one (SMN1) chromosome. AveXis works tightly with payers to provide pay-over-time decisions for up to 5 years and results-based contracts for up to 5 years, as well as to provide a hospital program to promote affordability and access.

Market Drivers

Significance and awareness of security against the burden of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Technological advances in vaccines is boosting the growth of the market

Boost in government and non-government R&D funding is contributing to the growth of the market

High prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Cost of immunization is very high is hampering the growth of the market

Limited healthcare and high reliability is hindering the growth of the market

The difficulties connected with the growth, transport and management of vaccines is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pediatric Vaccine Market

By Vaccine Type

(Monovalent, Multivalent),

Technology

(Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Subunit, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies),

Application

(Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy, Other),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

