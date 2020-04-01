According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Output Management Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global output management software market reached a strong growth in 2019. Output management software (OMS) enables the efficient production, management and distribution of business output information. The output from various applications, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM), is forwarded to a printer, fax machine, web-based document or any other desired destination. OMS eliminates the need for additional printing devices and offers services, which include pull printing, mobile printing and auditing functions. It aids in managing printers from one central location and dispensing printing options in the system landscape.

Several IT companies are adopting OMS for enhancing the flexibility of the IT operations, making timely decisions, reducing costs and improving end-user efficiency. Other than this, OMS is utilized in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector for scanning and managing documents, forms processing solutions and recognizing optical characters. This assists in achieving greater security and enhancing traceability. Furthermore, the development in the BFSI sector, along with digitization in the healthcare industry, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

CA Technologies

DocPath Corporation

HP Development Company

Kyocera Corporation

LBM Systems

Levi Ray & Shoup Inc.

Lexmark International

Quadient

Plus Technologies LLC

Ricoh Company

Rochester Software Associates Inc

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

