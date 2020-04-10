Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. Mobile AI has the capability to execute and complete monotonous jobs that are extremely exhausting for people. It is also utilized to find out areas extremely with ease by utilizing augmented reality and is essential in fields that require a high level of accuracy and exactness.

Top Dominating Key Players: NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company), Alphabet, Inc. (Google), MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

The key factors propelling the adoption of mobile AI are increasing demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices, the increasing number of AI applications and the upsurge of cognitive computing. Further, rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips for vision and camera applications in mobile devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, the limited number of AI experts and premium pricing of AI processors are the factors restraining the growth of mobile AI market.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification market in the global market.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Compare major Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) providers

Profiles of major Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) -intensive vertical sectors

