DELIXIRS Launches Its 100% Natural Skincare Brand

When it comes to skincare, Delixirs believes the best way is the au-natural way. Following the philosophy of their parent company Grocare, Delixir believes that the human body deserves the utmost attention and care.

Delixirs is a newly launched luxury skincare brand, a subsidiary of the critically acclaimed brand Grocare, which was founded in the 1950s with a simple and powerful intention to provide natural healthcare products to the consumers. Delixirs mission is no different, as they strive to make a difference in peoples’ lives by offering natural, premium, handcrafted skincare solutions that are 100 percent natural and highly effective.

Delixirs is proudly leading the way to become India’s first all-natural, silicone-free luxury skincare brand. Using the ancient wisdom and contemporary aesthetics, Delixir has created an exciting range of skincare, haircare, and body care products to choose from . Handmade products infused with luxurious, naturally moisturizing butter, healing oils, and anti-oxidant rich fruit extracts, the product portfolio provides environment-friendly and vegan options to conscious consumers.

Experts at Delixir believe that skincare is a necessity more than just an indulgence. Therefore, Delixir offers a no-compromise approach to high-quality natural ingredients that provide a “spa-like” experiences. The natural ingredients are designed to deliver lasting results on nourishment, nurturing, and restoration of dull skin.

Delixirs pays high emphasis on the selection of ingredients while crafting their products. The skincare line utilizes the very best, locally-sourced ingredients and is vegan, cruelty-free, chemical-free, and eco-friendly. Each ingredient is handpicked and formulated by a team of expert Ayurvedic practitioners and cosmetic scientists. The company strictly restricts the use of fillers, additives, and harmful components. Each batch is crafted from scratch using freshly extracted ingredients such as essential oils and natural butter to ensure optimal quality and freshness in every single product. The brand focuses on blending ancient Ayurvedic solutions with modern beauty rituals to provide glowing results, premium skincare, and hair care solutions, and irresistible experience.

Why Silicone-free?

Silicones sit and form a thin layer over our skin. When it is added to serums and face creams, it interferes with the skin’s natural processes and damages the top natural barrier of our skin, restricting processes like sweating and sloughing of dead skin cells. Excessive use of silicone-based products makes wrinkles and fine lines more noticeable. The silicone film also causes people with sensitive skin to suffer from increased breakouts. Along with trapping moisture, silicone also traps bacteria, sebum and other impurities that make acne problems worse and unmanageable after a certain point.

Delixirs hair care products like hair serums, hair packs, shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks that offer similar effects like regular “clean-feel” hair products but in a safer and healthier way.

The skin care products include a variety of luxury face serums, moisturizing face creams, exfoliating face scrubs, calming rose water, rejuvenating face washes, lip balms, and eyes serums.

The body care range offers luxurious and creamy body butter and lotions, body washes, body scrubs, hand creams, and foot creams, all loaded with all-natural, 100 percent silicone-free Ayurvedic lush ingredients to deliver the promise of extensive care and effective results.