The TV Mounts Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the TV Mounts market.

The US TV mount market is accounted to US$ 1,953.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,319.2 million by 2027. TV mounts are suitable for flat-panel TVs, including LED, LCD, OLED, or plasma screen, and there are several types of TV mounts available in the market such as fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, ceiling mount, floor mounted, and pole TV mounts. Television is the inevitable part of any household, and LCD or LED TVs with pedestal stand acquire lots of space. Thus, acceptance of TV mounts is increasing as a space-saving option, which facilitates lightweight LCD, LED, and plasma TVs to hang on the wall easily. These factors are driving the market growth for US TV mount. Also, an increase in income led to growth in the purchase capability of LED and OLED TVs by replacing it with old CRT TVs, which is expected to boost the growth of the US TV mount market.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in TV Mounts Market are: ATDEC Pty Ltd, Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Ergotron Inc., Legrand AV Division, Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., Mount-It!, Omnimount, Peerless-AV, Promounts and Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd. among others.

The US TV mount market based on application has been segmented into residential and commercial. Residential segment has dominated this market in the US in 2018 owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions.

The report segments the US TV mount market as follows:

US TV Mount Market, By Type

Fixed Wall Mount

Full-Motion Wall Mount

Tilting Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

US TV Mount Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

