With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., AgJunction, American Robotics, Inc., Deere and Company, DeLaval, Ecorobotix, Rabbit Tractor, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automation in Agriculture Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Automation in Agriculture market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the automation in agriculture market are the rising population and growing labor shortage, encouraging automation and maturing IoT & navigation technologies that are boosting down the cost of automation. In addition, the usage of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the automation in agriculture market growth in the coming years.

The global automation in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of offering, product and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on product, the automation in agriculture market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles, automated harvesting systems, and others. Further, based on application the market is segmented as field farming, irrigation management, soil management, weather tracking & monitoring, inventory management, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automation in Agriculture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automation in Agriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

