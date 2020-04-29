The global aerospace filters market accounted to US$ 1.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.03 Bn by 2027.

The global aviation sector is witnessing a huge demand for modern aircrafts in both commercial as well as military aviation. Attributing to the fact that, the disposable income in the developing countries is increasing substantially, the need for air travel is also increasing at the same pace. On a global scenario, commercial air traffic is foreseen to maintain constant growth over the period, despite various challenges faced by commercial airlines. However, the challenges are succeeded by the rise in passenger numbers across the globe.

This report provides in depth study of “Aerospace Filters Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Aerospace Filters Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Aerospace Filters Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Aerospace Filters Market – Company Profiles

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Filtration

Freudenberg Group

GKN Aerospace

Hollingsworth & Vose

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Porvair plc

Recco Filters, Ltd.

Safran Filtration Systems

Aerospace Filters Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

An exclusive Aerospace Filters Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aerospace Filters Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Aerospace Filters Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in global aerospace filters market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Aerometals has declared about a developmental program to certify the engine inlet barrier filter system for Airbus H225 transport category helicopter. Aerometals and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a cooperative agreement to bring next-generation IBF (inlet barrier filter).

2019: GKN Fokker in the roll-out ceremony of the first Dutch F-35, had entered into an agreement with the Pratt & Whitney for production of advanced composite parts for the F135 engine. The manufacturing would be carried out in GKN Fokker’s facility located in Hoogeveen, the Netherlands.

2018: Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has signed a contract to buy major shareholdings of the Apollo Air-cleaner Co., Ltd. in China. Through this contract, the company would aim to strengthen its filter business in China market.

Aerospace Filters Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE FILTERS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aerospace filters market – By Type

Air Filter

Liquid Filter

Gas Filter

Global Aerospace filters market – By Application

Hydraulic System

Engine

Avionics

Cabin

Global Aerospace filters market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aerospace filters market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

Global Aerospace filters market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



