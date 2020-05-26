GIS in Telecom Market Size, Analysis, Growth Overview, and Forecast Report 2027

The GIS (Geographic information system) in telecom division is a system designed to analyze, capture, manage, record, and interpret all types of geographical information such as geographical location features, space, and other features for effective performance and functioning of the telecom network. This collected useful data can be used to observe monitor and analyze trends such as competitor’s signal spread, consumer behavior, network coverage, signal strength, preferred product, demographics, and different consumption patterns. All these factors are helping in the growth of GIS in telecom market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The surge in demand for virtual and augmented reality in industries such as production and healthcare are some of the factors driving the growth of the GSI in telecom market. However, a shortage of skilled professionals essential for installations related to the software and lack of awareness toward the software are the significant factors restraining the growth of the GSI in telecom market. Evolving improvement in the field of mobile telecommunications technology is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global GIS in Telecom Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GIS in telecom market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GIS in telecom market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, end-user. The global GIS in telecom market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GIS in telecom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the GIS in telecom market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global GIS in telecom market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on premise. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise (SME), large enterprise.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GIS in telecom market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GIS in telecom market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GIS in telecom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GIS in telecom market in these regions.