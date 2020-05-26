Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market Research to 2027: No Charges On Trial Access and Low Cost Market Subscriptions

IGBT modules are used in electric cars and hybrid vehicles as they require a higher level of reliability compared to conventional industrial purposes. The more reliability of IGBT modules in comparison to other systems is the primary factor fueling the growth of the IGBT and thyristor market. The European automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, owing to their eco-friendly characteristics which is likely to drive the IGBT and thyristor market.

A smart grid has the potential to reduce the carbon footprints by the integration of renewable energy sources, energy storage, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with the main grid. Thus, the implementation of smart grids is resulting in the increasing use of power electronic devices such as IGBT and thyristor, which in turn is propelling the growth of the European IGBT and thyristor market.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. These factors are likely to drive the . The European IGBT and thyristor market are expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

European IGBT and Thyristor Market–Segmentation

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Packaging Type

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Application

Energy & Power

Rail Traction Systems

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Others

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Thyristor Application

Power Transmission Systems

Motor Controllers

Light Dimmers

Pressure Control Systems

Liquid-Level Regulators

Others

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

European IGBT and Thyristor Market-Companies Mentioned