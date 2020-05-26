Data center cooling is rapidly adopted by data center operators due to its eco-friendly, energy-efficiency, and cost-effective nature. Number of data centers are increasing due to increase in the use of 4G LTE networks. Therefore, with increase in number of data centers, there is a growing demand for data center cooling solutions to reduce the overall IT cost for data centers. The global data center cooling market size was valued at $8,384 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $23,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players of Data Center Cooling Market:

Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek.

Data center operators use cooling solutions to maintain temperature in data centers within a permissible limit. Data centers are required to work efficiently 24/7 to process huge chunks of data. In data processing, the equipment dissipates heat energy, which generates the need for cooling to prevent the equipment from damage due to overheating. Basically, there are two types of cooling systems, air-based or water-based. Through air-based cooling, air is circulated in the data center to maintain the temperature. On the other hand, water-based cooling is further bi-furcated into immersion cooling and water-cooled racks where liquid coolants flow across hot components to maintain the temperature.

The IT & telecom segment dominates the data center cooling market, due to the rising digitalization and penetration of technologies such as big data and cloud in this industry. These technologies pose an increasing demand for data storage and availability. Enterprises are demanding better data storage, connectivity and IT facilities to cater the demands efficiently. Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices and consumer demand to safeguard the information property and financial assets is anticipated to drive the demand for cooling equipment. IT industries are actively adopting data center market solutions due to its high efficiency and cost-effectiveness benefits.

