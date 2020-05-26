Graphene batteries are one of the fastest energy-storing solutions available, globally. Graphene utilized as electrode material in batteries needs to be of high quality, that is, single to few layered graphene. Graphene is an effective conductor, extremely lightweight, highly flexible with a large surface area, and an excellent material for high-capacity energy storage batteries. Battery manufacturers focus on the commercialization of graphene to deliver highly efficient batteries in the coming years for products such as electric vehicles, portable electronics, healthcare equipment, aerospace & defense electronic devices, energy-storing batteries, and industrial robotics gadgets.

Cabot Corporation, NanoXplore Inc., Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, XG Sciences Inc., Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd, Graphenea S.A., and Vorbeck Materials.

Intensive R&D activities are underway to deliver revolutionary, innovative, and cost-effective products, such as graphene-based supercapacitors, lithium-sulphur batteries, and graphene-powered solar panels. The graphene market is expected to witness an exponential growth owing to drivers such as increase in sales of electric vehicle, rise in portable electronics market, and need for the adoption of non-conventional energy resources.

The world graphene battery market is segmented on the basis of type of battery, industry, and geography. On the basis of battery typeis divided into Li-ion battery, Li-sulphur battery, supercapacitors, and lead-acid battery. The Li-ion battery segment dominates the market owing to higher energy density, relatively low self-discharge, low maintenance, and provision of high current for applications like power tools.

