Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment method and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, lesser side effects, and its increasing use by the healthcare professionals for preterm birth control.

The global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

The major players operating in the preterm birth control market include CooperSurgical, Inc., MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Panpac Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Thomas Medical, Kangge Medical, Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and BEN WAY ENTERPRISES SDN BHD among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2018, FDA approved Makena a progestin injection by AMAG Pharmaceuticals for the prevention of preterm birth. Launch of new products and therapeutics by the manufacturers and distributors of preterm birth control system are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

The market for preterm birth control is expected to grow due to rising number of preterm births across the globe as well as increasing number of initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote the use of preterm birth control therapeutics and devices. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device research and development as well as increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the preterm birth control market in the coming years.

PRE-TERM BIRTH CONTROL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Treatment method

Devices

Cervical Cerclage

Vaginal Pessaries

Pharmaceutical treatment

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K

Asia Pacific Japan China India

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

South & Central America Argentina Brazil



Strategic Insights

Collaborations/ acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pre-term birth control industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: CooperSurgical had acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates. The LifeGlobal Group is a leading global provider of in-vitro fertilization devices.

