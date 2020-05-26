Bioactive Wound Management Market Enhanced Growth, Recent Trends Till 2027 | Smith+Nephew, MiMedx, Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis, Tissue Regenix Group Plc

The global bioactive wound management market based on product is segmented into alginates, collagen-based dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and hydrocolloids. The alginates segment held a largest share of the market in 2019; however, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed to the rising prevalence of rare diseases, increasing geriatric population prone to develop chronic wounds, and high use of these substitutes by healthcare providers in the management of chronic wounds.

The bioactive wound management market was valued at US$ 1,751.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,057.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the bioactive wound management market is attributed to factors such as increasing cases of wounds and ulcers, growing number of surgical procedures carried out worldwide, and innovation in advanced wound care products. However, the high cost associated with wound care management restrains the growth of the market. Smith+Nephew, MiMedx, Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis, Tissue Regenix Group Plc, Coloplast, Hartmann plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., ConvaTec, and ETS Wound Care, LLC are among the leading companies operating in the bioactive wound management market.

The report segments global bioactive wound management market as follows:

By Product

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen-based Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Alginates

Hydrocolloids

By Application

Pressure Ulcers,

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Surgical Wounds

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



