North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Set For Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increase in the demand of remote patient monitoring devices from hospitals & clinics and home healthcare in the US, the rise in the geriatric population in U.S., rising adoption of meaning use act, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in U.S. and Mexico are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the region during the forecast period.

The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The geriatric population has been increasing rapidly across the globe. According to the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population. The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year.