Research Delivers Insight into the Contract Logistics Market During the Period 2020-2026 by CEVA Logistics, Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL Supply Chain

Contract logistics market accounted for US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2020-2025, to account for US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025.

The global contract logistics market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, and end user. On the basis of type, the contract logistics market is categorized into insourcing and outsourcing. Amongst them, insourcing is the dominant segment as many of the companies are shifting their insourcing the logistics services. On the basis of service, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. Transportation is the leading segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Tibbett & Britten Group.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Land Transportation

• Air Transportation

• Sea Transportation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Small Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Contract Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

This section of the report contains detailed information on the market in different regions. Each region offers a different market size because each state has different government policies and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Information about the different regions helps the reader to better understand the global market.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Contract Logistics Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Electronic Design Automation

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Contract Logistics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Contract Logistics Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview