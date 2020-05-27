Global Myopia Treatment Market has gained the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 6.90%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and expected to reach at USD 14.80 Billion by 2026. Increasing cases of vision loss largely due to myopia coupled with rising incidence of distance vision impairment due to uncorrected myopia, are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth.

Request to get the report sample pages at : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/myopia-and-presbyopia-market-bwc20040/report-sample

Global Presbyopia Treatment Market has gained the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 7.35%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing prevalence of presbyopia cases globally is creating immense opportunities for industry players to develop effective treatment solutions. Among the developed nations, the U.S. is experiencing a significant increase in the incidence of presbyopia, especially in people above age of 40.

Due to an growing prevalence of myopia in developing countries, the prescription lenses segment held the largest share in the myopia treatment market in 2019. Rising patient pool is projected to contribute to the growing demand for corrective lenses. LASIK surgery is largely adopted as one of the surgical procedures for the treatment of myopia, increasing availability of advanced equipment and decreasing services costs are expected to boost the demand for surgeries during the forecast period.

Prescription lenses expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for presbyopia correction. They are widely accepted due to aesthetic and visual advantages, such as image clarity while rejecting image jumping during eye movements. In addition, innovations, such as multifocals with anti-reflexive coating and photochromic lenses, are also expected to propel the segment growth

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the availability of advanced technologies for the treatment of targeted disorders coupled with the presence of a large number of market players in the region. Over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing area due to a rapid increase in geriatric population, high prevalence of eye diseases, and increasing medical tourism. North America projected to hold largest share in the market with the market size of USD 1.66 Billion in 2019 and expected to witness Market size of USD 2.65 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.00% during 2020-2026 forecast period

Request to get the report sample pages at : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/myopia-and-presbyopia-market-bwc20040/

The leading companies of Myopia and Presbyopia are Alcon Vision LLC, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb), Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperVision), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EssilorLuxottica SA , Nidek Co. Ltd. , Topcon Corporation , Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG , Haag-Streit UK Ltd (Metall Zug AG) , and other prominent players.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826