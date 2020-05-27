Non-woven Fabric Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Non-woven Fabric Market By Technology (Spunlaid, Drylaid, Wetlaid, Others), Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Rayon, Wood Pulp, Bi-Component (BICO), Others), Function (Disposable, Non-Disposable), Application (Construction, Textile, Personal Care, Filtration & Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-woven Fabric Market

Non-woven fabric market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,678.61 Million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 9.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Non-woven fabric market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing standard of living of the people.

Introduction of modern healthcare in developing economies, growing number of birth rate as well as geriatric population, growing awareness among the people the benefits of non-woven fabrics, rising demand from automotive industry which will likely to enhance the growth of the non-woven fabric market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing importance of geotextiles, adoption of new and advanced technologies which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the non-woven fabric market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of awareness in developing economies along with high cost of raw material is likely to hamper the growth of the non-woven fabric market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This non-woven fabric market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on non-woven fabric market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Non-woven Fabric Market Scope and Market Size

Non-woven fabric market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, function and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, non-woven fabric market is segmented into spunlaid, drylaid, wetlaid, and others. Spunlaid has been further segmented into spunbond, spun melt spun, and meltblown. Spunbound has been further sub segmented into polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and biocomponent fiber. Drylaid has been further segmented into needlepunch, spunlace, thermal bonded, latex, airlaid, and carded. Thermal bounded has been further sub segmented into thru air, and others.

Based on material, non-woven fabric market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), rayon, wood pulp, bi-component (BICO), and others.

On the basis of function, non-woven fabric market is segmented into disposable, and non-disposable.

Non-woven fabric market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for non-woven fabric market includes construction, textile, personal care, filtration & others. Construction has been further segmented into geotextile, wall wraps, and ground covers. Textile has been further segmented into furniture fabric, carpet, medical protective apparel, and industrial protective apparel. Personal care has been further segmented into disposable diaper, feminine care products, and adult incontinence.

Non-woven Fabric Market Country Level Analysis

Non-woven fabric market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country technology, material, function and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the non-woven fabric market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the non-woven fabric market due to the increasing level of disposable income along with rising awareness among the people along with growing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing production on the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Non-woven Fabric Market Share Analysis

Non-woven fabric market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to non-woven fabric market.

The major players covered in the non-woven fabric market report are DuPont., KCWW., Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg, Glatfelter, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manville., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates, TWE GmbH & Co. KG,, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, Avgol Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Fiberwebindia Ltd., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Cygnus Group., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

