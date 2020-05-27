The “Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. The global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

CPQ solution helps businesses to produce precise quotes, set prices of configured goods, and quote the prices to their customers; the software looks for data across a broad range of variables to decide a range of processes. The software allows sales teams to produce price quotes for orders rapidly and precisely. An effective CPQ software can also help companies simplify their invoicing and payment processes, and can streamline inventory management. The use of CPQ solution across various industries to offer customizable and personalized products is driving the global market.

The global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented on by component, deployment, enterprise size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, automobile, retail, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Apttus Corporation

2. Cincom Systems

3. ConnectWise, LLC.

4. FPX

5. IBM Corporation

6. Infor

7. Oracle Corporation

8. PROS

9. Salesforce.com, inc.

10. SAP

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the configure price and quote (CPQ) solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

