Photovoltaic Glass Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players 2018 – 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasing focus on green energy brought about by a rising awareness of the current environmental depletion is shifting the focus of global governments towards renewable sources of energy for the generation of electricity. Solar energy generation is witnessing widespread acceptance across the world and this has created a positive impact on the market for solar technologies such as photovoltaic modules. According to a new research publication by Persistence Market Research, the long-term outlook on the global photovoltaic glass market is expected to remain positive, with the market value projected to increase from US$ 4,905.9 Mn in 2017 to a whopping US$ 41,757.3 Mn by the end of 2026. This is reflective of a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Opportunity Analysis of the Global Photovoltaic Glass Market Reveals Huge Untapped Opportunities for Manufacturers

The development of off-grid electricity systems presents huge growth opportunities for photovoltaic glass manufacturers. With over a billion of the world’s population having no access to electricity, off-grid technology is being looked upon as the most viable solution to resolving the electricity issues in deep pockets across key developing countries in the world. This includes provision of basic lighting and heating services to some of the remote corners of the world where grid connections are not feasible. Solar energy is a major source of renewable energy to deploy off-grid electricity systems and countries such as China and a few countries in the South East Asia Pacific region have leveraged the potential of small-scale solar technology applications to provide electricity to citizens in remote rural areas.

Integration of solar energy systems with power grids has metamorphosed from the simplified traditional unidirectional generator model transmitting and distributing power to consumers, to a more complex model with distributed generator systems in an electricity grid. Also, irregular phase alteration in renewable energy causes issues in grid balancing, requiring adequate storage of renewable energy from a technical standpoint.

Waste generated from photovoltaic glass is posing challenges to the environment and these need to be addressed in an effective manner. According to the International Energy Agency, management of photovoltaic panel waste could create an opportunity valued at over US$ 15 Bn by the end of FY 2050. This will necessitate the setting up of photovoltaic panels with a capacity of more than 4,500 GW by 2050. Needless to say, the revenue opportunity for manufacturers of photovoltaic glass is immense. Currently, Europe is the leader in photovoltaic waste management. Managing photovoltaic waste is essential especially considering scenarios where old photovoltaic panels can be recycled to manufacture new panels.

