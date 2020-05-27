DelveInsight launched a new report on Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key facts of the report:

1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma in G8 countries were 4, 60,992 in 2017.

2. The total Diagnosed Advanced HCC cases in G8 countries were 1, 61,790 cases in 2017.

Scope of the report:

1. The Hepatocellular Carcinoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

