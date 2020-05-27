Carbon Footprint Management Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2027 | Accruent, Enablon, ENGIE Impact, ENVIANCE, FirstCarbon Solutions

Carbon Footprint Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Service); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise); Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Commercial Buildings, Utilities, Others) and Geography

Carbon Footprint Management is to help an organisation meet their carbon reduction objectives. Carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a case, person, industrial, or product operation. GHG emissions consist primarily of carbon dioxide emitted for electricity generation by burning fossil fuel, heating processes, land clearing, production processes, and transport. The management of carbon footprint helps to focus and analyze business areas and to promote cost reduction by reducing energy use, use of raw materials, and waste generation activities. Presently, most enterprises follow a rigorous and thorough process to manage and calculate their carbon emissions. Carbon footprint management solutions are anticipated to play a vital role in the development and implementation of green initiatives taken by these enterprises, aimed to strengthen their reputation as a sustainability leader, differentiating them from competitors.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3d5jcGR

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accruent, Enablon, ENGIE Impact, ENVIANCE, FirstCarbon Solutions, Greenstone+ Ltd, IHS Markit, ProcessMAP, Schneider Electric, thinkstep

Market growth in carbon footprint management is driven by factors such as increased awareness of corporate carbon footprint assessment and reporting, desire to mitigate carbon emissions through operational efficiencies, reduced operating costs, mandated regulations & carbon footprint management policies, business sustainability & CSR initiatives and increasing value and demand for the primary energy sources. Growing public consciousness about global warming and the urgent need to curb carbon emissions are driving demand for a market for managing carbon footprint. In addition, stringent carbon footprint regulations and policies are the factors driving demand for the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period, 2019-2027. For example, in December 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed regulating GHG emissions for new updated and rebuilt power plants, which would replace EPA’s 2015 “Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants” by setting “New Performance Source Performance Standards” (NSPS) to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2TDPDEI

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACCRUENT

12.1.1. Key Facts

12.1.2. Business Description

12.1.3. Products and Services

12.1.4. Financial Overview

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Developments

12.2. ENABLON

12.2.1. Key Facts

12.2.2. Business Description

12.2.3. Products and Services

12.2.4. Financial Overview

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Developments

12.3. ENGIE IMPACT

12.3.1. Key Facts

12.3.2. Business Description

12.3.3. Products and Services

12.3.4. Financial Overview

12.3.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3.6. Key Developments

12.4. ENVIANCE

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3c2a98x

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.