Artificial Conversational Entity Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Software, Service); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); Application (Website, Mobile Platform, Social Media, Others); Industry Verticals (Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

The Artificial Conversational Entity (ACE) is a technology that can lead a conversation with people through textual methods. One of the significant determinants behind the growth of the artificial conversational entity market is the proliferation of Messaging apps in tandem with conversational and automation technology. One of the most well-known examples of the artificial conversational agent in mobile technology is Siri, a virtual assistant who improves user experience by providing various services and functions on mobile phones through user-controlled voice-based questions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AIVO, Anboto, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Next IT Corp, Nuance Communications, Inc.

Due to the massive adoption of artificial conversational entity technology in various applications, such as e-commerce, gaming, customer service, and others, North America is expected to hold a dominant position on the global artificial conversational entity market. Mexican banks are on the road to adopt an artificial conversational entity to automate their operation, enhance customer experience, and avoid risky transactions, thereby accelerating the region’s market growth. Rapidly changing market dynamics coupled with the continuous demand for customer service and cost-efficiency, and the increased adoption of the artificial conversational agent in the transport and healthcare sector is driving progress in the marketplace. WestJet, for example, launched an artificial conversational agent in August 2018 to help client’s book flights, monitor ticket status, and other questions. Similarly, in 2017, Wimbledon, the world-famous tennis tournament, launched an IBM Watson-developed AI-powered chatbot named Fred to direct on-the-grounded spectators and also help them know the game better through its interactive presentation of the on-going match innovations.

