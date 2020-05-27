(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched its new report on Herpes Zoster – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s “Herpes Zoster – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Herpes Zoster, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Herpes Zoster market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report:

1. Around 4% of patients develop a recurrent episode later in life. Recurrent zoster occurs almost exclusively in immunosuppressed people.

2. Around 1 in 3 people in the United States will have shingles at some point in their life.

Key benefits of the report:

1. Herpes Zoster market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Shingles epidemiology and Shingles market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Herpes Zoster market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Shingles market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Herpes Zoster market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Herpes Zoster market.

Request for free sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/herpes-zoster-market

“Females show a higher proportion of Herpes Zoster prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM.”

The key players in Herpes Zoster market are:

1. Nobelpharma

2. GC Pharma

3. EyeGene

Drugs covered:

1. NPC-06

2. CRV-101

3. EG-HZ

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Herpes Zoster

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Herpes Zoster

4. Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Zoster Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Herpes Zoster Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country Wise Herpes Zoster Epidemiology

8.1. United States

8.2. EU5 Countries

8.3. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4. Germany

8.5. France

8.6. Italy

8.7. Spain

8.8. United Kingdom

8.9. Japan

9. Herpes Zoster Treatment

10. Herpes Zoster Treatment Algorithm

11. Unmet Needs

12. Herpes Zoster Marketed Drugs

12.1. Shingrix: GlaxoSmithKline

12.2. VARIVAX: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

14. Herpes Zoster Emerging Drugs

14.1. Key Cross Competition

14.2. NPC-06: Nobelpharma

14.3. CRV-101: GC Pharma

14.4. EG-HZ: EyeGene

15. Herpes Zoster 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Herpes Zoster market Size in 7MM

16. Attribute analysis

17. The United States Market Outlook

17.1. United States Market Size

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18.1. Germany

18.2. France

18.3. Italy

18.4. Spain

18.5. United Kingdom

19. Japan: Market Outlook

20. Access and reimbursement overview of Herpes Zoster

21. KOL Views

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight

Download free sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/herpes-zoster-market

Related reports:

Herpes Zoster Pipeline Insight, 2020