(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched its new report on Herpes Zoster – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight’s “Herpes Zoster – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Herpes Zoster, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Herpes Zoster market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the report:
1. Around 4% of patients develop a recurrent episode later in life. Recurrent zoster occurs almost exclusively in immunosuppressed people.
2. Around 1 in 3 people in the United States will have shingles at some point in their life.
“Females show a higher proportion of Herpes Zoster prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM.”
The key players in Herpes Zoster market are:
1. Nobelpharma
2. GC Pharma
3. EyeGene
Drugs covered:
1. NPC-06
2. CRV-101
3. EG-HZ
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Herpes Zoster
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Herpes Zoster
4. Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance
5. Herpes Zoster Disease Background and Overview
6. Patient Journey
7. Herpes Zoster Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country Wise Herpes Zoster Epidemiology
8.1. United States
8.2. EU5 Countries
8.3. Assumptions and Rationale
8.4. Germany
8.5. France
8.6. Italy
8.7. Spain
8.8. United Kingdom
8.9. Japan
9. Herpes Zoster Treatment
10. Herpes Zoster Treatment Algorithm
11. Unmet Needs
12. Herpes Zoster Marketed Drugs
12.1. Shingrix: GlaxoSmithKline
12.2. VARIVAX: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
14. Herpes Zoster Emerging Drugs
14.1. Key Cross Competition
14.2. NPC-06: Nobelpharma
14.3. CRV-101: GC Pharma
14.4. EG-HZ: EyeGene
15. Herpes Zoster 7 Major Market Analysis
15.1. Key Findings
15.2. Herpes Zoster market Size in 7MM
16. Attribute analysis
17. The United States Market Outlook
17.1. United States Market Size
18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
18.1. Germany
18.2. France
18.3. Italy
18.4. Spain
18.5. United Kingdom
19. Japan: Market Outlook
20. Access and reimbursement overview of Herpes Zoster
21. KOL Views
22. Market Drivers
23. Market Barriers
24. Appendix
