Cognitive Services Market 2020 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Scope of Cognitive Services Market: Cognitive Services are a set of machine learning algorithms that Microsoft has developed to solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the cognitive services market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the cognitive services technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as market analysis, diagnosis and treatment system, safety and security management, and supply chain management.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

✪ BFSI

✪ Healthcare

✪ Retail

✪ IT and telecommunication

✪ Government and education

✪ Manufacturing

✪ Others

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

✪ Machine learning and deep learning

✪ Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Cognitive Services Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Some Important Highlights From The Cognitive Services Market Report Include:

