Peptide Drugs Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024″. Rising prevalence of metabolic disorders such as Obesity, Hyperthyroidism, Hypothyroidism, Diabetes, etc. with increasing number of cancer patient and latest technological advancement in peptide therapies are some of the key factors which boost the Global Peptide Drugs Market.

A compound containing two or more amino acids connected in a chain, the carboxyl group (-COOH) of each acid being joined to the amino group (-RNH 2 ) of the next by a bond of the type (-OC-NH-). Peptides are smaller than proteins, which are also chains of amino acids. Peptides are used in drug development programs to give superior pharmacological effects and improve patient’s health. Peptides have high safety and efficacy due to which they are widely accepted in Doctors and patients for treatment of various disorders such as Diabetes, Central Nervous System (CNS), hormonal systems, cardiovascular diseases, oncology and other diseases & various types of cancers like Prostrate, Breast, Ovarian and Pancreatic Cancers. Peptides can be easily altered as compared to other drug categories making them highly lucrative for benefactors. Peptide drugs are versatile in nature due to which they can be used for treating various life threatening diseases. Due to versatility they could be used for several medical signs leading to higher market penetration. Also therapeutics effects, developed market give advantages related to awareness and comparatively easy marketing approval.

More than 7500 naturally occurring peptides have been identified and these often have vital roles in human physiology including actions as Hormones, Neurotransmitters, Growth factors, Ion channel ligands and Anti-invectives. Generally, peptides are selective and efficacious signaling molecules that bind to specific cell surface receptors, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR’s) or ion channels where they produce intracellular effects. Due to their good pharmacological profile and intrinsic properties peptides represent an outstanding origin for the design of novel drug therapeutics and their specificity has been seen to translate into high safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles in humans. This feature might also be the main distinguishing factor of peptides compared with traditional small molecules. Moreover, peptide therapeutics is typically associated with lesser production complexity compared with Protein-Based Biopharmaceuticals and therefore, the production costs are also lesser, usually approaching those of small molecules. Thus in several ways, peptides are in between small molecules and biopharmaceuticals.

Naturally occurring peptides are not directly appropriate for use as convenient therapeutics because they have intrinsic weaknesses with poor chemical and physical stability and a small circulating plasma half-life. These characteristics must be addressed for their use as medications. Besides traditional peptide design, a range of peptide technologies has been developing that represent the opportunities and future in the peptide field. These include multifunctional and cell penetrating peptides as well as peptide drug conjugates and technologies focusing on alternative routes of administration. Potential of generating significant revenues by these drugs by pharmaceutical companies is expected to cause increase funding in research and development segment. Market size of these peptide drugs is likely to increase several folds in future as more innovative drugs for multiple diseases indications would be presented in market in upcoming years.

Rapid increase in number of clinical trials reproduces the demand of peptide therapeutics for patients. Due to growing disease incidences, it has become commanding to take necessary steps to introduce innovative peptide based therapeutics quickly into global market.

Global Peptide Drugs Market has been segmented on the basis of Application, Route of Administration, Drugs Type, Synthesis Technology, Type of Molecule, Type of Manufacturers and Geography. On the basis of Application Global Peptide Drugs Market is classified as Cancer, Cardiovascular disorders, Central Nervous System, Metabolic Disorders, Infection diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Respiratory Disorder, Dermatological Disorders, Renal Disorders and other. On the basis of Route of Administration Global Peptide Drugs Market is segmented into Parenteral, Oral, Pulmonary, Mucosal and others. On the basis of Drugs Type Global Peptide Drugs Market is segmented into Branded, Generic and Others. On the basis of Synthesis Technology Global Peptide Drugs Market is classified into Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS), Hybrid Technology and Others. On the basis of Type of Molecule Global Peptide Drugs Market is classified into Vasopressin, Somatostatin, Calcitonin, Immunopeptide, Natriuretic and Others. On the basis of Type of Manufacturers Global Peptide Drugs Market is classified into In-house, Outsourced and Others. The regions covered in Global Peptide Drugs Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/58

Key Players for Global Peptide Drugs Market Reports –

Global Peptide Drugs Market reports cover prominent players like Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lonza Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BM Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Biocon Limited, Chiasma Inc., Proxima Concepts Limited, Generex Biotechnology Corp., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tarsa Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics Inc., Hovione Limited, Bachem Holding AG, CordenPharma International GmbH, Ipsen S.A, PolyPeptide Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Peptisyntha, The Medicines, J & J, Ferring, Shire, AbbVie, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Biocon Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin Limited and Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Global Peptide Drugs Market Dynamics –

The increase in adverse effects of chemotherapy and radiation has enhanced the demand for peptides in cancer therapy. The increasing demand for peptide drugs of the Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist from countries with a large number of diabetic patients particularly India, has also given a significant rise for Global Peptide Drugs Market. Furthermore, the growing numbers of peptide drugs in the pipeline show sturdy growth of this Global Peptide Drugs Market.

Synthesis and purification of long peptides is a key task for manufacturing companies. The increase in modifications and addition of many unnatural amino acids has more increased the complication in synthesis. This makes the manufacturing of peptide drug products problematic, thus the gap between demand and supply will increase.

In such situations the designing and manufacturing involve significant cost so the growth of the Global Peptide Drugs Market is hampering. Rise in commercialization expenditures and low oral bioavailability of peptide drugs can hinder the demand for peptides during the forecast market.

However, the increasing association of biotechnology organizations with large pharmaceuticals is expected to increase the growth of the Global Peptide Drugs Market. Likewise, some manufacturers are also working on the development of advanced technologies that will enable the manufacturing of precise generic versions of peptide drug products. This factor will provide immense growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Rapidly increasing number of clinical trials reflects the demand for better for peptide therapeutics for patients. Due to rising disease incidences it has become important to take necessary steps to introduce advanced peptide based drugs quickly in global market. The automation of instruments, with improvements in the purification process and decrease in the total waste produced will produced the growth of the Global Peptide Drugs Market.

Global Peptide Drugs Market Regional Analysis –

North America leads the Global Peptide Drugs Market in 2017 and the region is predicted to continue with its dominancy over the years to come. Increase in awareness levels affecting the peptide drug products, rising demand for diagnostics in cancer, hepatitis, metabolic disorders & other diseases and growing biotechnology companies are the reasons contributing toward the dominance. Increasing in government expenditure on Research & Development is also likely to help peptide drugs sustain over the coming years in the future. A well-established Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical manufacturing firms in this region is a major factor can boost the growth of Global Peptide Drugs Market.

The development in the infrastructure in the healthcare facilities and introduction of novel peptide drugs as a highly potent drug which is used in the therapies of hormonal and oncology are somewhat likely to give boost to the growth of the Global Peptide Drugs Market in North America in the coming years.

In addition to this, the existence of already well-established market players in the United States is also estimated to encourage the regional market over the period of forecast that extends from the year 2016 to 2024. The supremacy of North America is trailed by Europe. The region stood at second position in the year 2015, it is also expected to experience healthy rate of growth over the years to come.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to high untapped opportunities, low cost of raw material, growing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in R&D sector. Cheaper cost of raw materials and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs boosting generic market are expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the near future.

Key Benefits for Global Peptide Drugs Market Reports –

Global Peptide Drugs Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Peptide Drugs Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Peptide Drugs Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Peptide Drugs Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Peptide Drugs Market Segmentation–

By Application Analysis

Cancer, Cardiovascular disorders, Central Nervous System, Metabolic Disorders, Infection diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Respiratory Disorder, Dermatological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Others

By Route of Administration Analysis

Parenteral, Oral, Pulmonary, Mucosal, Others

By Drugs Type Analysis

Branded, Generic, Others

By Synthesis Technology Analysis

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS), Hybrid Technology, Others

By Type of Molecule Analysis

Vasopressin, Somatostatin, Calcitonin, Immunopeptide, Natriuretic, Others

By Type of Type of Manufacturers Analysis

In-house, Outsourced, Others

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/global-nuclear-medicine-market-2018

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]