Lung Cancer Therapies Market 2020 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Forecast 2025

Lung Cancer Therapies Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 202\5″. Rising incidences of lung cancer due to increasing number of smokers and increasing pollution due to rapid industrialization are major key factor which drives the Immunotherapy Drug Market.

Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that develop in one or both lungs generally in the cells which passages the air. The abnormal cells do not develop into healthy lung tissue. They divide rapidly and develop the tumors. Mostly smoking the cigarette causes lung cancers. As tumors become bigger in size and more numerous then lung’s ability to provide the bloodstream with oxygen is decreased. Primary lung cancer develops in the lungs and secondary lung cancer starts some other parts of the body, metastasizes, and reaches the lungs. There are different types of cancers and treatment for this is also varies from type to type. Cigarette smoke contains at least 73 known carcinogens. More cigarettes smoking rate per day and the earlier starting of smoking will have greater risk of lung cancer. The Symptoms of Primary Lung Cancer are Coughing, Shortness of breath, Coughing up blood, repeated problems with pneumonia or bronchitis and Swelling of the neck face. The Symptoms of Primary Lung Cancer are Fatigue, Loss of appetite or weight loss, Headache, Bone & joint pain, Bone fractures not related to accidental injury and General weakness.

Pathologist identifies lung cancer by using a physical exam, imaging technique and by lab tests. Lung Cancer treatment depends on the type, stage, and how progressive it is. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy. If lung cancer is suspected as a result of a screening procedure (CT, MRI or PET scan), a small piece of tissue from the lung must be examined under a microscope to look for cancer cells called a biopsy. Recently, the FDA approved the first liquid biopsy for lung cancer which utilizes free floating DNA in the bloodstream for analysis. If cancer cells are found in the tissue sample, a genetic test may be performed. Genetic testing also referred as “molecular profiling or mutation profiling”. There are two major types of lung cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). Drugs Approved for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer are Abitrexate, Abraxane, Afatinib Dimaleate Afinitor, Alecensa, Bevacizumab, Brigatinib, Carboplatin, Docetaxel, Erlotinib Hydrochloride, Gilotrif, Iressa, Mustargen, Osimertinib Paclitaxel, Paraplatin, Tarceva, Taxol Taxotere, Tecentriq, Trametinib, Trexall, Vinorelbine Tartrate, Xalkori and Zykadia.

Drugs Approved for Small Cell Lung Cancer are Abitrexate, Afinitor, Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Etopophos, Etoposide, Etoposide Phosphate, Everolimus, Folex, Hycamtin, Mechlorethamine Hydrochloride, Methotrexate, Mexate, Mustargen, Topotecan Hydrochloride and Trexall.

Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market is segmented on the basis of Types, End user, Treatment and Geography. Based upon Types, Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market is classified as Push button Lung Cancer, Pressure activated Lung Cancer and Side button Lung Cancer and Others. On the basis of End users Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics centers, Pathology laboratories, Home diagnostics and others. On the basis of treatment Global lung Cancer Therapies Market is classified into Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT) and Laser therapy.

The regions covered in Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market Reports –

Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market reports cover prominent players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Ventana, Roche, Genentech, Glaxosmith, Agennix AG, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Abbvie Inc., VisionGate Inc., Asterias Biotherapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others.

Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics –

Rising incidences of lung cancer due to increasing smoking population are major key factors that drive the growth of Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market. The risk of lung cancer is ten times more in smokers as compared to non-smokers. Also, launch of premium priced drugs, new innovative radiation therapies like Radiation, Chemotherapy coupled with rising incidences of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) are the major driving factors for the Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market. However, generalization of the major drugs might restrict the growth of Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market. Also poor cancer diagnostic facilities in many countries and the adverse effects of chemotherapies like Nausea, vomiting, Diarrhea, Fatigue and Mouth sores are the factors that are likely to restrain the Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market. But the arrival of Nano medicine to treat lung cancer like Abraxane and the growing approvals in the lung cancer therapeutics market boost the opportunities for the rise in the Lung Cancer Therapies Market.

Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market Regional Analysis –

North America is having highest market share for Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market in the near future, due to wide advancements in the technology. The highest demand in the region was continued by factors which include increasing occurrences of lung cancer and rising levels of geriatric population. Also, the change in lifestyles with high smoking habits which causes a large pool of lung cancer population is also responsible for the huge incidences of lung cancer in North America.

Europe is the second largest market for Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market due to the increased government expenditure in the field of research and development of novel drugs. The Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market in Asia Pacific is valued to expand at high speed during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market in China and India is likely to grow significantly due to increase in population, development of economies, rise in prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, and surge in air pollution. Furthermore, increase in awareness of disease and government initiatives for improving health care facilities are expected to boost the regional market to a certain extent.

Global Lung Cancer Therapies Market Segmentation –

By Types Analysis

Push button Lung Cancer, Pressure activated Lung Cancer, Side button Lung Cancer, Others

By End Users Analysis

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics centers, Pathology laboratories, Home diagnostics, Others

By Treatment Analysis

Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Laser therapy, Others

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

