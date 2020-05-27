Edible Food Packaging Market 2020 Growth, Types, Trends, Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2025

Edible Food Packaging Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 – Rise in Disposable Income, Growing Awareness Regarding the Maintenance of Sanitization in Order to Avoid Various Viral and Infectious Diseases, are Some of the Major Key Drivers for Global Edible Food Packaging Market.

Edible Food Packaging Market was Valued at USD 763.30 Million in 2017 and Expected to Reach USD 1,220.90 Million by 2024 With the CAGR of 6.94% over the Forecast Period.

Edible packaging is packaging for food and it provides protection, damaging resistance, and special physical, chemical, or biological needs. It may tolerate nutrition facts label and other information about food being offered for sale. Edible food packaging maintains the benefits of food processing after the process completion and then it allows foods to travel safely for long distances from their point of origin and still be healthy at the time of consumption. However, packaging technology must balance food protection with other issues, including energy and material costs, keen social and environmental awareness, and strict regulations on pollutants and disposal of municipal solid waste.

Global Edible Food Packaging Market report is segmented on the basis of type, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon type, it is segmented into Polysaccharides, Lipid, Surfactant, Protein Films, and Composite Film. Based upon End User, it is segmented into F&B Manufacturing, Fresh Food, Cakes & Confectionery, Baby Food, Dairy Products, Food Products, Pharmaceuticals, and others

The regions covered in this Edible Food Packaging Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Edible Food Packaging is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Edible Food Packaging Market Reports

Global Edible Food Packagingmarket report covers prominent players like WikiCell Designs Inc, MonoSol LLC, Tate & Lyle plc, JRF Technology LLC, Safetraces, Inc., BluWrap, Skipping Rocks Lab, Tipa Corp, Watson, Inc., Devroplc, and Others.

Edible Food Packaging has Witnessed Increased Adoption Rate due to Factors such as High Consumption of Processed Food Product.

Growing awareness regarding the maintenance of hygienicity in order to avoid various viral and infectious diseases, and improved packaging waste using synthetic polymers that has come under strong inspection from a number of governmental agencies. Also, factors such as the affluence of handling while maintaining the quality and the shelf life of products are also projected to drive the growth of this market in the near future. However, the high cost of the packaging machines and quality films used in edible food packaging restraint its uptake to some level might affect the Edible Food Packaging market growth in the forecast period. A variety of developments in technology, for instance, launch of nanotechnology in the packaging and the introduction of healthy proteins is projected to offer several opportunities and prospects in the global edible packaging market.

North America to Hold Dominance in Global Edible Food Packaging Market

Regionally, the worldwide market for Edible Food Packaging is spread across Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific. The U.S., being both a prominent producer and consumer of edible food packaging, has been driving the North America market for edible food packaging market. Among others, the Asia Pacific edible food packaging market is likely to show significant prospective for future growth, thanks to the cumulative awareness among consumers relating to the benefits of edible food packaging.

Edible Food Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Polysaccharides, Lipid, Surfactant, Protein Films, Composite Film

By End User

F&B Manufacturing, Fresh Food, Cakes & Confectionery, Baby Food, Dairy Products, Food Products, Pharmaceuticals, others

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

