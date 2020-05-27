Gesture Recognition Market Size 2020, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

Gesture Recognition Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025 – Increasing use of smart consumer electronics will drive the gesture recognition market.

Gesture Recognition Market is valued at 6571.18 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 25551.99 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.41% over the forecast period.

Gesture recognition technology is a new successful technology which is used to unlock any device and various other applications to save time. Gesture recognition technology is widely used in different consumer gadgets, appliances and electronic devices. The rapid development of mobile devices in last decade has been greatly driven by interaction and visualization technologies. Although touchscreens have significantly enhanced the interaction technology, it is predictable that with the future mobile devices, e.g., augmented reality glasses and smart watches, users will demand more gesture recognizing inputs in future. Current new trends in the market focusing emotion recognition from face, hand, identification and recognition of posture, gait and human behavior is has largely impacted a rapid growth in gesture recognition industry.

The gesture recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the gesture recognition market is segmented in to touch based and touchless recognition. Touch based segment is further divided in to multi-touch system and motion gesture. Touch less segment is divided in to capacitive/electric field, infrared array, ultrasonic technology, 2D camera-based technology and 3D vision technologies. End user segment is classified into automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, gaming, aerospace and defense.

The regions covered in this gesture recognition market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Gesture Recognition is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Major Players in gesture recognition market are Gesturetek Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Sony Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Leap Motion Incorporation, Thalmic Labs Inc, Fibar Group S.A., Intel Corporation, Pyreos Limited, Eyesight Technologies Ltd, and Jabil Inc, and others.

Increasing User of Smart Consumer Electronics

Increasing use of consumer electronics, use of smart devices and rising need for comfort and convenience in product usage is propelling the gesture recognition market. The technological improvement and simple use of this technology has gained global acceptance in all level of society. Also due to features of hand recognition and motion recognition its demand is increasing in automotive industry for the purposes like awareness of regulations and driver safety, thief recognition etc. the increasing demand for real time sense of gaming world also driving this market to be applied in new technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality. One of the examples of game which used gesture recognition extensively is Pokémon Go. the major console developers like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, bundle and sell gesture recognition devices along with console. Many developers have developed motion control gaming for smart phones by using accelerometers and gyroscopes which is indirectly propelling the market. High cost of gesture recognition equipment is restraining the market to expand to the middle-class society. Pen computing reduces the hardware usages of a system and increases the range of physical world objects usable for control beyond traditional digital objects like keyboards and mice. Such implementations could allow a new range of hardware that does not require monitor which will create opportunity for this market in future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Gesture Recognition market

North America has been the major revenue generator for the gesture recognition market. The growth is mainly attributed due to the presence of key players such as Microsoft, Google etc. Google’s google eye is one of the instruments which use gesture recognition technology. Microsoft’s Microsoft Hololens is also use gesture recognition technology. Europe has second highest share in gesture recognition market due to high standard of living and awareness for new technologies. In future Asia-Pacific region is expected to have high growth rate in gesture recognition market due to rapid economic development, use of consumer electronics and industrial need for automation.

Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation –

By Technology

Touch-based (Multi-Touch System, Motion Gesture), Touchless (Capacitive/Electric Field, Infrared Array, Ultrasonic Technology, 2D Camera-Based Technology, 3D Vision Technologies)

By End User

Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Gaming, Aerospace, Defense

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

